Assembly Election 2021 | PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

Assembly Election 2021 | Polling began at 7 am for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam amid tight security, officials said.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
PM Modi in Dhaka (Photo: Twitter/MEAIndia)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1 urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.



Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers.

"Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise."

(With PTI inputs)
