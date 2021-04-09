Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: EC issues notice to Suvendu Adhikari for alleged communal overtones in speech, seeks reply within 24 hours

English
April 09, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, three phases have concluded. The next phase will
take place on April 10. The election campaign and canvassing has continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 09, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The campaigning for the fourth phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly election has been concluded. A total of 44 constituencies will vote in this phase tomorrow.

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | CPI(M) doubts EC's neutrality; says TMC, BJP may join hands in case of hung assembly

    The CPI(M)'s West Bengal secretary Surya Kanta Mishra yesterday questioned the Election Commission's impartiality and claimed that the Trinamool Congress and the BJP may join hands if both the parties fall short of requisite numbers to form the government. Mishra alleged at a press conference that despite the Sanjukta Morcha of the Left parties, Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) lodging several complaints of electoral malpractices with the EC, none of them was addressed as the poll panel is only interested in "pleasing the TMC and the BJP". When asked whether there are chances of the Sanjukta Morcha joining hands with the TMC in case of a hung assembly, the senior CPI(M) leader termed it a "hypothetical question". (PTI)

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EC notice to Adhikari for alleged communal overtones in speech

    The Election Commission has issued a notice to Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate from Nandigram in West Bengal, for alleged communal overtones in his speech made in March. He has been asked to respond to the notice within 24 hours. The notice said the poll panel received a complaint from Kavita Krishnan of CPI-ML Central Committee in which it was alleged that on March 29 Adhikari delivered a "hate speech" in Nandigram while addressing a public meeting.
    "Election is knocking at the door. You are not giving votes to Begum. If you vote for Begum there will be mini Pakistan. (Barely audible)...A Daud Ibrahim has come up in your locality....We will note down everything. What is the government doing? What is the use of it? "Which puja celebration is coming next? Ramnabami. With which flower did Ramachandra worship Maa Durga? All of you should, therefore, vote for lotus. You should press the button against number 1... In the first phase of the election votes have been cast against the politics of appeasement," the notice quoted portion of his speech. (PTI)

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Central force personnel should go with officials to get votes of infirm people: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday urged the Election Commission to depute central force personnel for accompanying polling officials to the house of elderly or differently-abled people to get their votes, to prevent possible attempts by the "ruling party" to manipulate voting. The Election Commission has made provisions for voting through postal ballot for citizens above 80 years of age and persons with disability from the comfort of their homes. (PTI)

  • April 09, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, three phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

