April 04, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala polls to end today

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The third phase of voting will happen on April 6. Catch latest updates of the poll campaign in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry here

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry are heading for assembly elections. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. While voters in Assam will cast their ballots in three phases, polling in Bengal will happen across eight phases. The second phase of voting happened
on April 1. The next phase will take place on April 6. The election campaign and canvassing is happening in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 04, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Puducherry: A Namassivayam, former minister and BJP candidate from Mannadipet has said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Campaigning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry polls will end today evening.

  • April 04, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from the MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners in the state. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – perform. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.

  • April 04, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Bengal, Kerala

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been clinching power in Thiruvananthapuram every alternate term since the early 1980s.

  • April 04, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Assam

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces a joint opposition alliance called ‘Mahajot’ comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties.

  • April 04, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for polling to elect their new assemblies.

    Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voting in Assam is happening across three phases and over eight phases in Bengal. The second phase happened on April 1. The third phase will take place on April 6. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

