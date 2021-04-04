Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala polls to end today

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Puducherry: A Namassivayam, former minister and BJP candidate from Mannadipet has said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Campaigning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry polls will end today evening.
How things are stacked in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
How things are stacked in Bengal, Kerala
How things are stacked in Assam
Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from the MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners in the state. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – perform. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been clinching power in Thiruvananthapuram every alternate term since the early 1980s.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces a joint opposition alliance called ‘Mahajot’ comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for polling to elect their new assemblies.
Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voting in Assam is happening across three phases and over eight phases in Bengal. The second phase happened on April 1. The third phase will take place on April 6. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.
