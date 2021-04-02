English
April 02, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Banerjee winning Nandigram, question of fighting another seat doesn't arise: TMC

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The third phase of voting will happen on April 6. Catch latest updates of the poll campaign in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry here

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry are heading for assembly elections. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. While voters in Assam will cast their ballots in three phases, polling in Bengal will happen across eight phases. The second phase of voting happened
on April 1. The next phase will take place on April 6. The election campaign and canvassing is happening in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  April 02, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    West Bengal update

    Responding to news reports that the polling process was disrupted due to crowding at polling station number 7 at in the Nandigram Assembly constituency yesterday, the Election Commission has said that General Observer Hemen Das and Police Observer Ashutosh Roy were asked to reach the immediately and that “polling was not disrupted at any moment”.

    EC noted that CM Mamata Banerjee, who is a candidate in Nandigram, left the spot at about 3.35 pm after staying there for nearly one and half hour. The poll body said that the chief minister submitted a hand written complaint via CEO West Bengal in the late afternoon. "The same has been forwarded to Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube under intimation to CEO. They have been asked to send a report by tomorrow (April 2) 6.00 pm," the EC said in a statement.

    CM Banerjee had called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from outside the polling booth in Nandigram yesterday, alleging that a number of locals were not being allowed to cast their votes. The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that her complaints were not being effectively addressed by EC officials. She claimed to have lodged around 63 poll-related complaints since yesterday morning.

  April 02, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi will address multiple election rallies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. He will hold the public meetings in Madurai and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, and Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

  April 02, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Puducherry update: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a roadshow in Puducherry yesterday to seek the support of voters for BJP candidates in the April 6 Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

    Shah arrived at the airport in Lawspet and drove to the Siddhananda temple in Karuvadikuppam to offer prayers. He was accompanied by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP's local unit president V Saminathan and former PWD Minister and party nominee in Mannadipet segment A Namassivayam. This was Shah's second visit to the UT ahead of the polls. He had earlier addressed a poll rally in Karaikal in February. (Input from PTI)

  April 02, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    West Bengal update

    In a late night tweet, the All India Trinamool Congress claimed that Mamata Banerjee is winning the Nandigram seat that went to polls yesterday.

    “The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi,” the party added in the tweet.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked whether she is thinking of fighting from another constituency. “Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First, you went there (Nandigram), and the people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, the people of Bengal are ready,” PM Modi said at a rally in Uluberia.

  April 02, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from the MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners in the state. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – perform. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.

  April 02, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Bengal, Kerala

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay in Bengal. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in West Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been clinching power in Thiruvananthapuram every alternate term since the early 1980s.

  April 02, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | How things are stacked in Assam

    With days to go before the first votes are cast, the election campaign and canvassing is now gathering steam. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces a joint opposition alliance called ‘Mahajot’ comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties.

  April 02, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Legislative Assembly election. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be heading for polling to elect their new assemblies.

    Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Voting in Assam is happening across three phases and over eight phases in Bengal. The second phase happened on April 1. The third phase will take place on April 6. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

