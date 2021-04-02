Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Banerjee winning Nandigram, question of fighting another seat doesn't arise: TMC

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | West Bengal update
Responding to news reports that the polling process was disrupted due to crowding at polling station number 7 at in the Nandigram Assembly constituency yesterday, the Election Commission has said that General Observer Hemen Das and Police Observer Ashutosh Roy were asked to reach the immediately and that “polling was not disrupted at any moment”.
EC noted that CM Mamata Banerjee, who is a candidate in Nandigram, left the spot at about 3.35 pm after staying there for nearly one and half hour. The poll body said that the chief minister submitted a hand written complaint via CEO West Bengal in the late afternoon. "The same has been forwarded to Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dube under intimation to CEO. They have been asked to send a report by tomorrow (April 2) 6.00 pm," the EC said in a statement.
CM Banerjee had called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from outside the polling booth in Nandigram yesterday, alleging that a number of locals were not being allowed to cast their votes. The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that her complaints were not being effectively addressed by EC officials. She claimed to have lodged around 63 poll-related complaints since yesterday morning.