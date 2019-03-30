App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam, rest of Northeast suffering from infiltration due to Congress policies: PM Modi

Addressing a BJP rally in Gohpur, his second in the state on March 30, Modi said the youth should ask the elderly to find out how the Congress betrayed Assam time and again.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 30 that Assam and the rest of the Northeast were suffering from infiltration due to the policies of the Congress government in the 1970s.

Addressing a BJP rally in Gohpur, his second in the state on March 30, Modi said the youth should ask the elderly to find out how the Congress betrayed Assam time and again.

"Will people of Assam support those that are working against the interests of the country? They do not favour progress of our country, will they care about Assam's development?" he asked as he sought support for his party in the April-May Lok Sabha election.

Congress always cheated people, but the 'Chowkidar' will fight against infiltration, terrorism and corruption, Modi said.

related news

In the interest of the nation, it was the Jan Sangh and tall leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had raised their voice in support of Bangladesh during its independence movement, the prime minister said.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India in 1971 when Bangladesh became independent from Pakistan.

Speaking about his government's achievements. Modi said, "This chowkidar has launched the 'PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana' for people working in the tea gardens, those associated with the scheme will get a regular pension of Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60."

The BJP launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign for 2019 elections in a bid to blunt Congress president Rahul Gandhi 'chowkidar chor hain' jibe.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Civilian Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Kashmir's Baramulla

Kidambi Srikanth Seals Final Spot at India Open

Smoking in Pregnancy Raises Infant's Obesity Risk

Director of Web Series on PM Modi 'Worried' About Election Commission ...

Deepak Talwar Case: ED Attaches Rs 120 Crore Delhi Hotel Next to IGI A ...

Northeast States Suffering From Infiltration Due to Congress Policies, ...

Why ‘Operation Nishad’ Becomes So Crucial for BJP in Yogi Adityana ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star Opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium 2'

BJP's Anil Sharma Won't Campaign Against Son Who is Fighting on Congre ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has nei ...

‘Article 35A didn’t damage Jammu and Kashmir, militancy did,’ sa ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth b ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Hardik Pandya's hard hitting ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.