Assam, rest of Northeast suffering from infiltration due to Congress policies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 30 that Assam and the rest of the Northeast were suffering from infiltration due to the policies of the Congress government in the 1970s.

Addressing a BJP rally in Gohpur, his second in the state on March 30, Modi said the youth should ask the elderly to find out how the Congress betrayed Assam time and again.

"Will people of Assam support those that are working against the interests of the country? They do not favour progress of our country, will they care about Assam's development?" he asked as he sought support for his party in the April-May Lok Sabha election.

Congress always cheated people, but the 'Chowkidar' will fight against infiltration, terrorism and corruption, Modi said.

In the interest of the nation, it was the Jan Sangh and tall leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had raised their voice in support of Bangladesh during its independence movement, the prime minister said.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India in 1971 when Bangladesh became independent from Pakistan.

Speaking about his government's achievements. Modi said, "This chowkidar has launched the 'PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana' for people working in the tea gardens, those associated with the scheme will get a regular pension of Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60."

The BJP launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign for 2019 elections in a bid to blunt Congress president Rahul Gandhi 'chowkidar chor hain' jibe.