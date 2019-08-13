App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Assam NRC: SC orders list of exclusion be published only online on August 31

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said that like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime be enacted for securing the Assam NRC data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31.

The apex court also said that the ongoing NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it.

The apex court also said that the ongoing NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it.

The top court had earlier said that the final Assam NRC would be published on or by August 31.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 11:12 am

