Assam govt to crack down on 'marriages by deception', says state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government is seeing an emergence of "two or three new trends", the state's Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would be cracking down on "marriages by deception".

"In Assam, we are seeing the emergence of two to three new trends. Many Muslim boys create fake Facebook accounts with Hindu names and post pictures of themselves at temples. A girl gets married to one such boy, only to discover later that he is not from the same religion," Sarma alleged, according to a report by Times of India.

This, Sarma said, was not a "bona fide marriage".

"It (the marriage) is based on false information and basically amounts to breach of trust," Sarma said, according to the report. According to a report by Economic Times, Sarma also said that girls from Assam are "becoming victims of love jihad" which, he claimed, is "promoted by social media".

"Our culture is facing cultural aggression. After falling prey to love jihad, girls have to face talaq. If any Assamese girl is trolled, harassed or becomes victim of love jihad on social media by people of hidden identity, we will put them in prison," Sarma said, according to the ET report.

Sarma, however, clarified that the government is not against marriage outside of one's religion provided it was willful and without deception, adding that the government is ready to fight against "any marriage which has been or had been solemnised on the basis of forgery".