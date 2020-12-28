MARKET NEWS

Assam government tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas

Despite a united opposition raising objections against it, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2020, on the first day of the three-day winter session of the assembly.

December 28, 2020 / 03:35 PM IST
There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam

The Assam government on Monday tabled a bill to abolish all state-run madrassas and convert those into general schools with effect from April 1, 2021.

The bill proposes to abolish the two existing acts -- The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995 and The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Employees and Re-Organisation of Madrassa Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.

"This bill is not to control and repeal the private madrassas," Sarma said, adding that inclusion of the word "private" in the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the bill was a mistake.

He said all madrassa institutes will be converted into upper primary, high and higher secondary schools with no change of status, pay, allowances and service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff. There are 610 state-run madrassas across Assam, the minister had earlier said.
TAGS: #India #Politics
first published: Dec 28, 2020 03:31 pm

