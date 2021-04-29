Assam Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll of Polls projects BJP to retain power

Assam Exit Polls Result 2021.(Representative image)

BJP+ Congress+ Others Aaj Tak Axis 75-85 4o-50 1-2 Today's Chankaya 61-79 47-65 0-3 Republic CNX 74-84 40-50 1-2 ABP CVOTER 58-71 53-66 0-5 Jan Ki Baat 70-81 45-55 0-1

After coming to power in 2016 in Assam, exit poll surveys have projected the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance to once again retain power in the state. The total assembly seats are 126, and the halfway mark stands at 64. While 4 out of the 5 exit polls show a differential margin between the BJP and Congress, ABP CVoter predicts quite a thin margin between the two parties.

Aaj Tak Axis polls predict the BJP alliance to win 75-85 seats, Congress alliance to win 40-50 seats, while others have been given 1-2 seats. A comfortable win for the BJP, as predicted by the above numbers.

As per Today's Chanakya Exit Poll for Assam, BJP is expected to get 61-79 seats out of the total 126 seats being contested. Congress Party is expected to get 47-65 seats and others may get 0-3 seats.

Republic-CNX Exit Poll, has given the BJP 74-84 seats, while Congress has got 40-50 seats. The margin between both parties is quite vast.

Unlike, the above other 4 exit polls, ABP CVoter doesn't predict such a large majority for the BJP. Looking at the numbers, it's quite a close margin between both the parties. NDA is predicted to win 58-71 seats, while UPA stands at 53-66 seats. Others have been given 0-5 seats.

Jan Ki Baat has given the BJP alliance 70-81 votes, the Congress 45-55 and others 0-1. Again, an easy win predicted for the BJP in the north eastern state.

Assam had gone to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6. The state recorded 82.04 per cent voter turnout. There are a total of 126 seats in the state assembly and the halfway mark stands at 64. The counting of votes will take place on May 2- along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengala and Puducherry.

The current ruling party, Bharitya Janta Party (BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), won 86 of 126 seats in the 2016 state elections.

This time, the BJP's alliance consists of two major parties- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). Giving the ruling alliance, competition is Congress Mahajoth, an alliance of 8 parties including Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

There is a third front as well, running the race. It includes two parties that were born out of the anti-CAA movement in the state- the Jatiya Parishad and the Raijor Dal. The two parties have come together as the United Regional Front.