Assam Elections | Will provide 200 units of electricity for free monthly if elected to power: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Tezpur, Assam, The Indian National Congress's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that everyone in the state would receive 200 units of power if the party is brought to power.

"You will get 200 units of electricity every month, this means that you will save around 1400 rupees on your monthly bills," she said.



चाय बागान के श्रमिकों का जीवन सच्चाई एवं सादगी से भरा हुआ है एवं उनका श्रम देश के लिए बहुमूल्य है।

आज उनके संग बैठकर उनके कामकाज, घर परिवार का हालचाल जाना और उनके जीवन की कठिनाइयों को महसूस किया। उनसे मिला प्रेम और ये आत्मीयता नहीं भूलूँगी pic.twitter.com/i99byrBtXn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 2, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi was also seen interacting with the workers of Assam's tea estates, ahead of her rally in Tezpur on March 2.

Earlier last month, Gandhi's party felicitated the winners of its Assam Bachao video campaign. Congress had launched a contest on social media, asking people to make a two-minute video on the biggest issues and problems faced by the poll-bound state.