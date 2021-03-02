English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Assam Elections | Will provide 200 units of electricity for free monthly if elected to power: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi was also seen interacting with the workers of Assam's tea estates, ahead of her rally in Tezpur on March 2.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi


Addressing a rally in Tezpur, Assam, The Indian National Congress's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that everyone in the state would receive 200 units of power if the party is brought to power.

"You will get 200 units of electricity every month, this means that you will save around 1400 rupees on your monthly bills," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi was also seen interacting with the workers of Assam's tea estates, ahead of her rally in Tezpur on March 2.

Close

Related stories

Earlier last month, Gandhi's party felicitated the winners of its Assam Bachao video campaign. Congress had launched a contest on social media, asking people to make a two-minute video on the biggest issues and problems faced by the poll-bound state.

The party had said that the most relevant issues would be incorporated into its manifesto for the Assembly elections.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam #Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
first published: Mar 2, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.