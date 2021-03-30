Assam Elections 2021: Congress asks EC to ban Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning

Congress seeks FIR against BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Indian Nation Congress (INC) has written a letter to the chief election commissioner seeking an FIR against Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma. The party also seeks a blanket ban on the Assam minister campaigning for the rest of the state elections.

Sarma is contesting the ongoing state elections on a BJP ticket from Jalukbari, that will vote in the final phase of the three-phase election, on April 6.

"Petition seeking action including registration of FIR debarring BJP leader & Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and putting a blanket ban on him from campaigning in Assam election," read the subject line of the three-page letter.

The Congress said that Sarma on 29 March, made blatant and vicious threats against Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chairperson Hagrama Mohilary. The Congress claims that these threats against its ally partner are influencing voters in a negative manner against INC, BPF and their alliance 'Mahajoth'.

According to the letter, Himanta Biswa Sarma threatened Mohilary of putting him behind bars by making sure the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigates and implicates him. Congress said that this is a misuse of the central agency, which is under the direct administrative control of the BJP led Central government.

Further, the letter added that such a statement from the BJP minister has cast a 'malicious and malafide impression on the public at large, that on account of the undue strength of the BJP led Central government manning the central agencies', Sarma has the power to misuse the NIA and hence is capable of sending Mohilary behind bars.

The Congress has requested the election body to take stern action against Sarma for violating not only the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), but also many sections of the Representation of People Act 1951 and Indian Penal Code.

Along with seeking an FIR against Sarma, and a blanket ban on his campaigning, Congress wants his candidature to be disqualified for the state elections, and action to be initiated against the BJP under Section 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment Order ) 1968.