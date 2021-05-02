Assam Election Results 2021 | Congratulatory messages pour in for CM Sonowal as BJP edges towards victory

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Assam CM on BJP's lead in Assam Assembly Election 2021.

As predicted by exit polls, trends till late afternoon on May 2 have given the BJP- led NDA in Assam high hopes for another term in the state. At around 4 pm, the BJP alliance had a lead in 76 assembly seats, while Congress' alliance was ahead in 44 places.



The pro-people policies of Shri @narendramodi led Govt & the state Govt under @sarbanandsonwal have once again helped the BJP in winning assembly elections in Assam. Congratulations to PM Modi, CM Sonowal, Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda & karyakartas on BJP’s impressive victory in Assam.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021

While BJP workers were seen distributing sweets as a celebration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their great performance in the northeastern state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated CM Sonowal.

"Congratulations Sarbanand Sonwal on being blessed by the people of Assam. Carrying forward the people-centric policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP with JP Nadda leading from the front, you have well served the state. Wishing FM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his energetic role," she tweeted.

BJP's National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is also the party in charge in Assam, tweeted asking workers to refrain from any crowded celebration.



As we take a large lead in the seats in early counting, I urge all @BJP4Assam Karyakartas to refrain from crowded celebrations as mandated by @ECISVEEP & endorsed by @BJP4India Nat'l President @JPNadda Ji. Let us be humble & maintain Assam's excellent track record managing #covid — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 2, 2021





Counting is still underway but it is clear that BJP is forming the government once again. This has been possible because of the public cooperation: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal pic.twitter.com/aeeJkMvINU

— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal, who is leading from his constituency, Majuli said, "People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Sonowal told reporters.

If the BJP alliance does return to power, it will be the first non-Congress government in Assam that has been voted for a consecutive second term.

Asked if the ruling coalition will be able to bag 100 seats, as claimed by the saffron camp ahead of the polls, he said, "The trends are completely in favour of the BJP. The party will achieve its target. However, we will have to wait for the final results."



Assam: Bharatiya Janata Praty (BJP) workers celebrate by distributing sweets at party office in Guwahati, as official trends show BJP leading in 57 seats. pic.twitter.com/Eh32Irc8Io — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

The Congress Alliance; however, is still confident that the tide can turn in its favour in the next few hours.