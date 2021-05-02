MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Results 2021 | Congratulatory messages pour in for CM Sonowal as BJP edges towards victory

Assam Assembly Election 2021: While trends till late afternoon have given the BJP a lead in Assam, Congress claims that it will come to power in the northeastern state.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Assam CM on BJP's lead in Assam Assembly Election 2021.

As predicted by exit polls, trends till late afternoon on May 2 have given the BJP- led NDA in Assam high hopes for another term in the state. At around 4 pm, the BJP alliance had a lead in 76 assembly seats, while Congress' alliance was ahead in 44 places.

While BJP workers were seen distributing sweets as a celebration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their great performance in the northeastern state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated CM Sonowal. 

"Congratulations Sarbanand Sonwal on being blessed by the people of Assam. Carrying forward the people-centric policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP with JP Nadda leading from the front, you have well served the state. Wishing FM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his energetic role," she tweeted.

BJP's National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is also the party in charge in Assam, tweeted asking workers to refrain from any crowded celebration. 

Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal, who is leading from his constituency, Majuli said, "People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Sonowal told reporters.

If the BJP alliance does return to power, it will be the first non-Congress government in Assam that has been voted for a consecutive second term.

Follow our live blog for all updates on Assam Assembly Election Results 2021

Asked if the ruling coalition will be able to bag 100 seats, as claimed by the saffron camp ahead of the polls, he said, "The trends are completely in favour of the BJP. The party will achieve its target. However, we will have to wait for the final results."

The Congress Alliance; however, is still confident that the tide can turn in its favour in the next few hours.

All India Congress Committee National General Secretary Jitendra Singh said the trends so far will be reversed in the next two to four hours. "I am still saying that the 'Mahajot' will form the government. Only 3-4 rounds are over at this moment, while counting will continue for more than 15 rounds in most of the seats," said Singh, the in-charge of Assam Congress.
Moneycontrol News
first published: May 2, 2021 04:35 pm

