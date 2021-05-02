Assam Election Result 2021 | Titabar Assembly Constituency: Congress' Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah leads in Tarun Gogoi's turf

Representative image

Assam 2021 Titabar LIVE Updates: Congress' Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah is contesting against Hemanta Kalita of BJP and Sailendra Kumar Hazarika of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Baruah is leading by 4,087 votes in Titabar assembly constituency, as of 10.45 am, while Kalita is trailing.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Titabar is situated in the Upper Assam region and is a part of the Jorhat district.

Titabar was the seat of Tarun Gogoi, who was Chief Minister for three terms from 2001-2016. Gogoi was representing the constituency when passed away in November 2020 due to post-COVID complications.

In the 2016 assembly election, Tarun Gogoi had received 54.64 percent votes while BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa got 39.23 percent votes.

BJP's Hemanta Kalita was the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Titabar constituency from 1996–2001.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.