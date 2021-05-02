MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Assam Election Result 2021 | Titabar Assembly Constituency: Congress' Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah leads in Tarun Gogoi's turf

Assam Election Result 2021 | Titabar Assembly Constituency: Congress' Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah is contesting against Hemanta Kalita of BJP and Sailendra Kumar Hazarika of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Assam 2021 Titabar LIVE Updates: Congress' Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah is contesting against Hemanta Kalita of BJP and Sailendra Kumar Hazarika of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Baruah is leading by 4,087 votes in Titabar assembly constituency, as of 10.45 am, while Kalita is trailing.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Titabar is situated in the Upper Assam region and is a part of the Jorhat district.

Titabar was the seat of Tarun Gogoi, who was Chief Minister for three terms from 2001-2016. Gogoi was representing the constituency when passed away in November 2020 due to post-COVID complications.

Close

Related stories

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

In the 2016 assembly election, Tarun Gogoi had received 54.64 percent votes while BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa got 39.23 percent votes.

BJP's Hemanta Kalita was the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Titabar constituency from 1996–2001.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.