Assam Election Result 2021 | People blessed us, BJP to retain power in Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Election Result 2021: The ruling BJP-led NDA is surging ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress, leading in 77 of the 119 seats, trends available on the Election Commission website at 12.15 pm showed.

PTI
May 02, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal is leading from Majuli constituency.

Elated over the initial trends of Assam poll results, which showed that the BJP has an edge over its rivals, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the state.

The ruling BJP-led NDA is surging ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress in Assam, leading in 77 of the 119 seats, trends available on the Election Commission website at 12.15 pm showed.

"People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL," Sonowal told reporters.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

Asked if the ruling coalition will be able to bag 100 seats, as claimed by the saffron camp ahead of the polls, he said, "The trends are completely in favour of the BJP. The party will achieve its target. However, we will have to wait for the final results."

Sonowal is maintaining a comfortable lead in Majuli constituency.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 12:48 pm

