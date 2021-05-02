Assam Election Result 2021 | Congress claims it will win in Assam despite trends favouring BJP

Despite trends till Sunday afternoon showing a comeback for the BJP in Assam, Congress claimed that the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties will emerge victorious and form the government once the final results are out.

"I am still saying that the 'Mahajot' will form the government. Only 3-4 rounds are over at this moment, while counting will continue for more than 15 rounds in most of the seats," said Singh, the in-charge of Assam Congress.

He appealed to the people to "wait for another 2-4 hoursby when the tally is likely to reverse".

When it was pointed out that the state Congress chief Ripun Bora is trailing, Singh said "Yes, our president is Ripun Bora is trailing, trailing at this moment. But these countings are very dynamic and will change any moment."

Bora was trailing by 5,039 votes at 1:45 pm against BJP'ssitting MLA Utpal Borah in Gohpur constituency.s

As per the Election Commission website the BJP is leading in 56 out of the total 126 assembly seats. Its allies AGP in 11 and UPPL in eight. The Congress has made progress in 27 and its partners All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 14,Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in two and CPI(M) in one seat.