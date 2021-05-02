MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Result 2021: BJP-led NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

Assam Election Result 2021: BJP candidates are leading in 54 seats, while those of its ally AGP in 10 and UPPL in seven.

PTI
May 02, 2021 / 01:21 PM IST
Representative image

The ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam is leading in 77 assembly seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 40 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission's website.

The BJP is leading in 62 seats, and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 10 and United People's Party, Liberal in seven constituencies.

Congress candidates are leading in 26 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 11 and Bodoland People''s Front in three.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Assam assembly election result

The Congress has established leads in 26 places and AIUDF in 10.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.

Congress president and MP Ripun Bora and leader of the opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia are trailing in Gohpur and Nazira.

Jailed Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is leading in Sibsagar, while former AASU and anti-CAA leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Assam Jatiya Parishad is trailing in Naharkatia.

TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Congress #India #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 01:00 pm

