Assam Election Result 2021 | BJP committed to develop all communities in Assam says party chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass

With the saffron party all set to retain power in Assam, the party's state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Sunday said the BJP-led alliance is committed to developing all the communities of the state with the blessings of the people.

He also thanked every party worker, state and national leaders of the party for their hard work and sacrifice for this result.

"It is now just a formality to form the next government because of the extreme love and affection of the people of the state," Dass said on his Facebook page. "The BJP government will work with double encouragement and full dedication to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state. We are also committed to overall development of all communities and we will tirelessly work for them," he added.

As per the Election Commission website at 7.20 pm, the BJP won six seats and is leading in 51, while its allies AGP bagged three seats and leading in eight, and the UPPL leading in eight seats. The Congress has won two seats and leading in 28, and its partners All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 13, and the Bodoland People''s Front (BPF) and the CPI(M) are leading in one each. Assam has a 126-member assembly.