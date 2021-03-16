English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss an exciting session on 'The Future of Supply Chain Automation' today @ 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Assam Election: Nomination papers of 28 candidates of second phase rejected during scrutiny

Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said.

PTI
March 16, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The nomination papers of the 28 of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assam assembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.

Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said.

The last date of withdrawal for the second phase is March 17.

Meanwhile, seven candidates have filed their nominations so far for the third and final phase of polls, scheduled on March six and these include Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania from Barama as an Independent and former three-time AGP MLA Bhupen Roy from Abhayapuri North.

The last date of filing of nominations for the third phase is March 19, scrutiny is on March 20 and the last date for withdrawal on March 22.

Close

Related stories

There are 267 contestants in the fray for the first phase of elections to 47 constituencies to be held on March 27.

The prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia), along with AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor).

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora (Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia (Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and former ministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan (Naharkatiya), Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) and Bismita Gogoi (Khumtai) are contesting in the first phase.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Duliajan and Naharkatia seats, jailed anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar and former Congress minister Ajanta Neog as a BJP candidate, from Golaghat are also in the fray in the first phase

In the second phase, the prominent contesting candidates are BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai), Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai).

Former Congress minister Gautam Roy who joined the saffron party is contesting from Katigorah on a BJP ticket while his son Rahul Roy and daughter-in-law Daisy Roy are contesting as independents from Udharbond and Algapur respectively.

Former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as an independent from Silchar, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary (Panery) and former Asam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi (Sipajhar) are contesting as BJP candidates and BPF Minister Rihon Daimary (Udalguri) is also in the fray for the second phase polls.
PTI
TAGS: #Assam Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:12 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.