Assam Election 2021: How BJP managed to stay ahead in tea belt and marched to victory

The tea community plays a decisive role in almost 40 constituencies in upper Assam.

The tea garden vote seems to have contributed significantly to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s second innings in Assam, with the ruling alliance winning 75 of the 126 assembly seats in the northeastern state.

Of the 126 seats in the state assembly, the tea community plays a decisive role in almost 40 constituencies in upper Assam districts of Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Bishwanath and Sonitpur.

The Assam tea industry, which is almost 180 years old, produces more than half of India’s tea through its 800 tea gardens and supports the livelihood of almost 10 lakh workers.

However, low wages, lack of access to quality healthcare, clean drinking water and education have impaired the development of the community, according to a 2019 Oxfam report.

The community, whose ancestors were brought in from present-day Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal by the British tea planters between the mid-19th and mid-20th centuries, accounts for roughly 6.5 million, or 18 percent, of Assam’s population.

Listed as Other Backward Classes (OBC), the tea community has long been demanding scheduled tribe (ST) status along with five other ethnic groups.

It was the Congress that traditionally enjoyed support of the community. This equation, however, hanged in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when the “Modi wave” swept the country.

The BJP secured four out of five Lok Sabha seats that have around 40 percent of the tea tribe population in 2014. In the 2019 parliamentary election, the party secured nine seats.

The saffron party could retain this tempo until the 2016 assembly elections and won 18 out of 23 seats with a sizeable presence of tea workers’ population.

The BJP-led state government launched several welfare schemes to retain their support, including supply of free rice; financial aid of ₹12,000 for every pregnant woman and reservation of seats in medical and engineering institutes for their children. Over 45,000 pregnant women have already received the cash award.

The Sarbanda Sonowal government also spent ₹1,400-crore on infrastructure development that included paving of roads and construction of schools in 199 tea estates.

Ahead of the assembly polls, the BJP government hiked the daily wages of workers to Rs 217 from Rs 167 but failed to implement it after tea-garden owners challenged the order in the Gauhati High Court.

The opposition Congress also tried to woo the tea voters. Apart from promising a hike in daily wages to Rs 365 from Rs 167, the party highlighted the various measures it took for the benefit of the tea community during its 15 years of rule.

The Congress, led by the late Tarun Gogoi, ruled Assam for three consecutive terms—from 2001 to 2016.

Congress heavyweights including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel campaigned in the tea-garden areas to woo back the community.

The BJP, too, launched a high-decibel campaign in upper Assam led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Some of the prominent BJP winners from tea garden pockets include Prasanta Phukan (Dibrugarh), Jogen Mohan (Mahmora), Ajanta Neog (Golaghat), Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat) and Padma Hazarika (Sootea).