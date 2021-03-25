English
Assam Election 2021 | FIR against BJP candidate for saying beef is India’s ‘national dish’: Reports

The BJP candidate from Gauripur reportedly said that 'beef' is India’s 'national dish' and claimed that it cannot be banned in Assam or anywhere in the country.

Moneycontrol News
March 25, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
An FIR was filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Banendra Kumar Mushahary for his recent comment allegedly claiming that beef is India’s "national dish" according to news reports.

During the assembly election campaign in a minority-dominated area, the Gauripur BJP candidate had reportedly said that 'beef' is India’s 'national dish' and further claimed that it is an international dish that cannot be banned in Assam or anywhere in the country.

"The beef, that we eat, how can it be banned?” The Sentinel Assam quoted Mushahary as saying.

According to a news report, members of Purbanchal Hindu Oikya Mancha filed an FIR against Mushahary over the comments at the Dispur Police Station near Guwahati and demanded immediate action against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The organisation also raised the matter with the Election Commission (EC).

Protests were reportedly held against Mushahary in the Dhubri district of Assam over his comments.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news reports.

Mushahary’s comments were in contradiction to the BJP’s stand in many other states where the saffron party has called for a beef ban.

He is a former Member of the Legislative Assembly and was with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) before he joined the BJP in December 2020.

TAGS: #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Politics
first published: Mar 25, 2021 11:44 am

