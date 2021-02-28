Assam Election 2021: Congress gives away iPhones, cash prizes to ‘Assam Bachao’ winners

Assam Congress, on February 27, felicitated the winners of its Assam Bachao video campaign. Congress had launched a contest on social media, asking people to make a two-minute video on the biggest issues and problems faced by the poll-bound state.

As per the contest website, over 34,500 entries were received. Winners highlighted an array of issues, ranging from the maintenance of transport facilities, child labour to the haphazard garbage disposal. The party rewarded winners with awards ranging from cash to iPhones for the best videos.

The party had earlier said that the most relevant issues would be incorporated into its manifesto for the Assembly elections.

Participants had to post the video along with the hashtag #AssamBachao on any major social media platform and then submit its link through www.AssamBachao.in.

Read: Congress-led Grand Alliance expanded in Assam with inclusion of BPF, RJD

Launching the campaign, head of the manifesto committee Gaurav Gogoi had said that the idea was to first acknowledge and understand a problem before trying to solve it.

"The feedback will tell us what the most urgent issues are. The manifesto shall offer solutions to these very problems," Gogoi had said, adding that prizes were meant to incentivise creativity among the youth.

After a series of reverses, Congress is on an overdrive mode to regain power in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already started a high-pitched campaign in the southern states and has also toured Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections 2021 | 1.08 lakh 'D' voters will not be allowed to vote in polls: CEO

The six-party opposition Grand Alliance headed by Congress in Assam was expanded on February 27 with the inclusion of Bodoland People's Front (BPF), currently a part of the BJP-led state government, and the RJD, to further strengthen their position against the saffron party in the three-phase elections in Assam.

The Congress had earlier formed a Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the Assembly polls against the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Assembly polls in five states of Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will begin from March 27.