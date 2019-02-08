App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam Budget: BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offers free gold worth Rs 38,000 for brides

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered gold worth an estimated Rs 38,000, for brides belonging to families with annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, welfare measures don’t stop at loan waivers these days, it seems. It is raining gold and sops in the northeast.

Setting a new record in announcing populist measures, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered 10-gram gold worth an estimated Rs 38,000, for brides belonging to families with annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, on Wednesday.

During his Assam Budget speech, Sarma went on to promise e-bikes to women securing first division in higher secondary exams and Rs 50,000 worth one-time subsidy on education loans sanctioned in the current fiscal year. Besides, the BJP minister also introduced a scheme providing rice at Re 1 per kilogram for the poor.

The announcements come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, touted to be a hot bed for competition, pushing the ranks and files of our political parties to appease the voters with freebies, although economists contend it will burden the already-strained coffers of the respective governments.

related news

Also read: Holy cow! UP govt allocates Rs 450 crore for gaushalas, Rs 125 crore for new dairy units

However, it is not just the ministers in Assam who have come up with a barrage of pre-poll gifts for its citizens. A scheme guaranteeing 100 days of work for the urban youth is in the fray in Madhya Pradesh also. The state’s Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced it on Republic Day. Sources privy to the developments have also hinted at the social security pension for the elderly being doubled.

Additionally, last week, the Centre offered 100 percent tax rebate for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh. Not to be left behind, Left bastion Kerala also deferred its plan to levy a flood cess on GST.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Himanta Biswa Sarma #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.