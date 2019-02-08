Assam Budget: BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offers free gold worth Rs 38,000 for brides

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, welfare measures don’t stop at loan waivers these days, it seems. It is raining gold and sops in the northeast.

Setting a new record in announcing populist measures, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered 10-gram gold worth an estimated Rs 38,000, for brides belonging to families with annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, on Wednesday.

During his Assam Budget speech, Sarma went on to promise e-bikes to women securing first division in higher secondary exams and Rs 50,000 worth one-time subsidy on education loans sanctioned in the current fiscal year. Besides, the BJP minister also introduced a scheme providing rice at Re 1 per kilogram for the poor.

The announcements come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, touted to be a hot bed for competition, pushing the ranks and files of our political parties to appease the voters with freebies, although economists contend it will burden the already-strained coffers of the respective governments.

However, it is not just the ministers in Assam who have come up with a barrage of pre-poll gifts for its citizens. A scheme guaranteeing 100 days of work for the urban youth is in the fray in Madhya Pradesh also. The state’s Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced it on Republic Day. Sources privy to the developments have also hinted at the social security pension for the elderly being doubled.

Additionally, last week, the Centre offered 100 percent tax rebate for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh. Not to be left behind, Left bastion Kerala also deferred its plan to levy a flood cess on GST.