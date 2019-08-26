Assam BJP fears NRC list will exclude 'genuine' citizens: Report

With the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list scheduled to be published on August 31, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Assam are worried that a number of "illegal citizens" will be included in the list while Hindus will be excluded, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, leaders of the party in Assam are also speaking out publicly against the NRC. Not just BJP leaders, organisations associated with the party, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), have also held demonstrations across Assam against the NRC.

"Actually, after the final draft was published, we realised that a lot of indigenous people and genuine citizens in districts like Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji were out of the NRC whereas in certain districts where we expected the exclusion to be higher, it was not," Chandra Mohan Patowary, a minister in the Assam government, told the newspaper.

According to the report, the BJP state unit had voiced its concern after the publication of the draft NRC in July last year and senior leaders of the party from the state had complained of exclusion of "several lakhs of genuine Indians" from the final draft.

In July this year, the state and the central governments had moved applications in the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of sample names in the NRC draft. During his Independence Day speech, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said that the re-verification was for a "correct and error-free NRC".

The apex court had, however, dismissed the applications. It had said that the NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela, had conveyed that 27 percent of names were already re-verified during adjunction of citizenship "claims".

According to the report, the state government had, on August 1, released district-wise exclusion data from the draft NRC in which it had argued that three border districts of Dhubri, South Salmara and Karimganj garnered less exclusions than districts like Tinsukia. While the former districts have a high Muslim population, the latter has more "sons of soil", according to the report.

The report states that the draft NRC showed that the percentage of people excluded from Dhubri is 8.26 percent, from Karimganj it was 7.67 percent and from South Salmara it was 7.22 percent. On the other hand, percentage of people excluded from Tinsukia was 13.25 percent, the report states.

BJP state president Ranjit Dass alleged that people in districts like Dhubri have fabricated documents for inclusion into NRC.

"Papers have been manipulated by many people — in districts like Dhubri and Barpeta — to enter the NRC. Documents like birth certificates have been fabricated and forged," Dass told the newspaper.

"And NRC authorities have not checked those fabricated documents with the original counterfoil at the source, which has led to the inclusion of illegal foreigners in the NRC," Dass added.

"We will appeal that after the NRC is published, if there is any complaint received against the inclusion of any person, there should be an investigation into that person’s inclusion," the party leader said.

Kishore Upadhyay, the state BJP secretary, said that the party fears that "illegal Bangladeshi Muslims" will enter the NRC list.