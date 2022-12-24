 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assam Assembly passes 36 bills as Oppostion demands expert opinion on labour-related ones

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Noting that though the government has maintained that most of these bills are for ‘ease of doing business’, he said that the provisions sought to be amended deal mostly with the provisions that concern the workers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Thirty-six bills, mostly decriminalising offences under the respective laws but increasing monetary penalties manifold, were passed by the Assam Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session on Saturday.

The bills were passed amid demands by the opposition for referring the labour-related ones to a House select committee.

As Speaker Biswajit Daimary started putting up the bills for consideration, Leader of Opposition Debebrata Saikia (Congress) said framing or amending any law is a long-drawn process, but with the government taking up so many bills together, the MLAs are hard-pressed for time to go through these in details.

“Experts and stakeholders in labour laws whom I have consulted have claimed that several proposed provisions are not in line with international conventions for labour welfare.

“I am not an expert on labour laws, but there are others here (members of the Assembly) who have more expertise. We want that the labour-related laws be referred to a select committee for further discussion,” Saikia said.