PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Assam Assembly elections | No BJP ticket for persons convicted by court, says Ranjit Kumar Dass

Even though Assam BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass claimed that the saffron party only gives tickets to politicians with clean images, it had fielded eight candidates with criminal cases against them during the 2016 Assembly elections in the state.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 11:00 PM IST
BJP
BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that it will not give tickets for the 2021 Assembly elections to any politician who is convicted by court. The announcement was made by Assam BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass on December 2.

Dass said that BJP “will not give party candidature to any convicted criminal in the next Assembly elections” as it is “keeping a safe distance from criminals”.

An India Today report quoted the Assam BJP chief as saying: “We will give party candidature to persons with clean images. Allegations against a person, and someone convicted are two different things. People have made allegations against many politicians, but we cannot dub them as criminals until a court has convicted them.”

Confident of BJP win in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021, the chief of the state unit said: “BJP is a party of clean image and it will form a government in Assam again with a clean image.”

Even though Dass has claimed that the saffron party only gives tickets to politicians with clean images, it had fielded eight candidates with criminal cases against them during the 2016 Assembly elections in Assam. Out of the eight BJP candidates, seven had serious charges against them.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam Assembly polls #Assam Elections #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #convicted leaders
first published: Dec 2, 2020 11:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.