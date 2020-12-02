Assam Assembly elections | No BJP ticket for persons convicted by court, says Ranjit Kumar Dass

Even though Assam BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass claimed that the saffron party only gives tickets to politicians with clean images, it had fielded eight candidates with criminal cases against them during the 2016 Assembly elections in the state.

BJP

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that it will not give tickets for the 2021 Assembly elections to any politician who is convicted by court. The announcement was made by Assam BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass on December 2.

Dass said that BJP “will not give party candidature to any convicted criminal in the next Assembly elections” as it is “keeping a safe distance from criminals”.

An India Today report quoted the Assam BJP chief as saying: “We will give party candidature to persons with clean images. Allegations against a person, and someone convicted are two different things. People have made allegations against many politicians, but we cannot dub them as criminals until a court has convicted them.”

Confident of BJP win in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2021, the chief of the state unit said: “BJP is a party of clean image and it will form a government in Assam again with a clean image.”

Even though Dass has claimed that the saffron party only gives tickets to politicians with clean images, it had fielded eight candidates with criminal cases against them during the 2016 Assembly elections in Assam. Out of the eight BJP candidates, seven had serious charges against them.