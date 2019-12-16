App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asked time from Amit Shah to discuss deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment," Kejriwal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

"I am very worried about the deteriorating law and order in Delhi. Peace should be restored immediately in Delhi - for this, I have asked Home Minister Amit Shah for an appointment," Kejriwal said.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.