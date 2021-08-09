MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Ashwani Upadhyay, others involved in communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar will be arrested: Delhi Police

An FIR has already been registered under Sections 153-A against unknown persons for raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest march organised by Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay “against Colonial-era laws” in India.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST
Former BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay (Image: Twitter/ Ashwani Upadhyay)

Former BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay (Image: Twitter/ Ashwani Upadhyay)


The Delhi Police said on August 9 that former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay and others who raised inflammatory communal slogans at Jantar Mantar on August 8 will be arrested.

“The Delhi Police is handling the matter as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

An FIR has already been registered under Sections 153-A against unknown persons for raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest march organised by Supreme Court lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay “against Colonial-era laws” in India. A video of the sloganeering has gone viral on social media.

According to the Delhi Police, the organisers had also not obtained requisite permissions for the rally.

A Financial Express report quoted DCP Deepak Yadav as saying: “FIR registered against unknown persons after a video emerged showing inflammatory slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar during a march for ‘Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws’ yesterday…People who had gathered there had no permission. It has come to our notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans. We also received a video. We have registered an FIR and are carrying out further investigation. Necessary action will be taken.”

Although Upadhyay has disassociated himself from the sloganeering video saying he had left the venue after the event ended at 12.15 pm, Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed has demanded action against him.

She wrote on Twitter: “The rally at Jantar Mantar where hate speech and anti-Muslim slogans were raised was called by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. It has been captured on video. Will Delhi Police arrest him for instigating hate against minorities or will he get a pass too like Kapil Mishra!”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #communal #Delhi Police #Jantar Mantar
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:00 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.