Ashwani Upadhyay, others involved in communal sloganeering at Jantar Mantar will be arrested: Delhi Police

Former BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay (Image: Twitter/ Ashwani Upadhyay)

The Delhi Police said on August 9 that former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay and others who raised inflammatory communal slogans at Jantar Mantar on August 8 will be arrested.

“The Delhi Police is handling the matter as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

An FIR has already been registered under Sections 153-A against unknown persons for raising anti-Muslim slogans during a protest march organised by Supreme Court lawyer Ashwani Upadhyay “against Colonial-era laws” in India. A video of the sloganeering has gone viral on social media.

According to the Delhi Police, the organisers had also not obtained requisite permissions for the rally.

A Financial Express report quoted DCP Deepak Yadav as saying: “FIR registered against unknown persons after a video emerged showing inflammatory slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar during a march for ‘Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws’ yesterday…People who had gathered there had no permission. It has come to our notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans. We also received a video. We have registered an FIR and are carrying out further investigation. Necessary action will be taken.”

Although Upadhyay has disassociated himself from the sloganeering video saying he had left the venue after the event ended at 12.15 pm, Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed has demanded action against him.

She wrote on Twitter: “The rally at Jantar Mantar where hate speech and anti-Muslim slogans were raised was called by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. It has been captured on video. Will Delhi Police arrest him for instigating hate against minorities or will he get a pass too like Kapil Mishra!”