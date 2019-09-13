Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi, requests constitutional recognition to Rajasthani language

Apart from this, the state government has requested several times to give constitutional recognition to the Rajasthani language, Gehlot said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him that the Rajasthani language be included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.
The chief minister has written that in his previous tenure, the assembly had unanimously passed a resolution in the year 2003 and sent it to the Centre requesting that Rajasthani be included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.Apart from this, the state government has requested several times to give constitutional recognition to the Rajasthani language, Gehlot said.
