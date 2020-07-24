Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: What we know so far about the Rajasthan political crisis

The power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot moved court after the latter was stripped off the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president. Moreover, Pilot's two loyalists -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were also sacked from the state Cabinet.

Pilot and other rebels were served notice after the party complained to the Speaker that the legislators had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings on July 13 and 14.

The dissident Congress MLAs led by Pilot challenged their disqualification notices through the writ petition which was taken up by the Rajasthan High Court bench on July 17. The Pilot camp argued that a party whip would be applicable only when the assembly was in session.

In its complaint to the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the Congress sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they 'voluntarily' give up the membership of the party which they represent in the House.

Rajasthan High Court, on July 24, ordered maintaining status quo on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs and said there would be no action for now on the disqualification notices against the rebels. The High Court on Friday also admitted a petition filed by the 19 dissident Congress MLAs to include the Union government in the list of respondents to their petition.

The application for impleadment was moved on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now.

After the High Court passed its order, Gehlot said the Congress and its allies have a majority in the assembly and a section of its MLAs are anxious to return to the party fold but are being held captive in a hotel in Haryana.

All constitutional and legal options are open before the state government and will be resorted to "as and when necessary", the chief minister told PTI.

"I want to repeat that we have a majority of the MLAs and even our adversaries know this. We will never shy away from resorting to democratic and constitutional processes in this regard and will take decisions at the right time," Gehlot said.

The chief minister also said legal proceedings are underway in the matter of the audiotapes that have recently surfaced in the public domain.

"I don't have any further comment on this right now. But I can assure you of impartial police and legal proceedings in this matter," the chief minister said when asked about the BJP's charge that the Rajasthan government resorted to phone-tapping which is illegal.