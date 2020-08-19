Ashok Gehlot may expand Rajasthan Cabinet to accommodate Pilot loyalists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may undertake Cabinet expansion to fill vacancies and accommodate Sachin Pilot loyalists. While one of his ministers is in a coma in hospital, another was recently appointed chief of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress.

The maximum number of ministers Gehlot can have is 30. At present, he has 22 ministers. Of these, Bhanwarlal Meghwal is critically ill in hospital, and Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed chief of the Congress in Rajasthan. Three other ministers Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh, and Ramesh Chand Meena were sacked.

The Pilot group has reportedly asked that some of them be accommodated in the Cabinet. Pilot sought berth for his two most loyal supporters -- Vishvendra Singh and Meena -- along with two other senior Congress leaders who sided with him: Hemaram Choudhary and former Speaker Deependra Singh Shekhawat, the Business Standard reported.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan won the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly on August 14.

It was not immediately clear how many votes cast by members did Gehlot’s government garner in the House. The ruling Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP has 72.

After the trust vote, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said that the vote of confidence was passed with a "very good majority". "Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of the government," Pilot said.

"This has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising. A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely," Pilot added.

The developments come days after an 'amicable resolution' of the nearly month-long political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by Pilot's revolt.