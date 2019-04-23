Ashok Gehlot hits back after PM Modi attacks him for campaigning to 'save his son'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit back at Narendra Modi over his remarks that the Congress leader was campaigning "to save his son" not his party, and said the prime minister was not doing issue-based politics.

The Congress has fielded Gehlot's son Vaibhav from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat. Modi has held four public meetings in Rajasthan in the last two days in which he had said nothing but lies, Gehlot told PTI.

"Modiji is not doing issue-based politics but is raising nationalism and national security while trying to befool the people of the country," he said after the PM's remarks at a rally in Jodhpur.

Earlier in the day, Modi had attacked the Rajasthan chief minister saying Gehlot is "roaming around in the streets to save his son" and not the Congress.

Gehlot retorted saying the prime minister is not even aware that "I, Sachin Pilot and AICC in-charge Avinash Pandey have held around 60 meetings in several rounds of campaigning in various constituencies of the state".

He said Jodhpur is as important for him as other 25 seats in the state.