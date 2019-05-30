App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP govt of trying to dismantle state govts

The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 30 accused the BJP of trying to disturb and dismantle state governments led by opposition parties.

"Even before the swearing in ceremony of newly elected BJP government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of opposition parties including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh," Gehlot tweeted.

"My best wishes from Jaipur," Gehlot added.

The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

This gave rise to speculation in political circles that the Congress might effect some changes in the leadership in the state.

However, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande had on May 29 rejected speculation about changes in the leadership of the state in the wake of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on May 30, 2019 03:03 pm

tags #India #Politics

