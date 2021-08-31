'Ashirvad' rallies putting people's life in danger as they are held despite 3rd wave threat: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. | File image

In a veiled swipe at BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said ''Ashirvad'' rallies are being organised despite the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ''which is putting the lives of people in danger''.

Speaking virtually after inaugurating an oxygen plant in Thane, the CM also said that ''these people do not seem to care if some people die due to such rallies”.

Newly-appointed Union ministers of BJP recently organised ''Jan Ashirwad'' rallies to take blessings of people. “There is the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 but some people are still organising 'Ashirwad' rallies.

They are not seeking blessings from the people but they are in fact putting the lives of the people in danger,” said Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena. He said when Sena was formed it was announced that the party will do 80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics.

“But today there are parties in the country that are 100 per cent into politics. They do not want to do any work that will benefit the people but they are organising rallies and events that would put their lives in danger,” he said.

Thackeray also said that he was missing the excitement of Dahi Handi due to restrictions, which do not allow public celebrations of the festival. Dahi Handi festival or 'Gopalkala' is celebrated a day after Janmashtami marking the birth of Lord Shrikrishna.

“I must admit that I am missing the excitement of Dahi Handi and the celebrations for the last couple of years. I had personally attended some such events in the past,” Thackeray recalled.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) celebrated the traditional 'Dahi Handi' festival in Thane and neighbouring Palghar district, even though the celebrations have been banned in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.