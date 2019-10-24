App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 167
INC+ : 95

Need 50 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 29

Need 17 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Asaduddin Owaisi's party springs a surprise in Bihar, appears all set for victory in Kishanganj

Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM on October 24 sprung a surprise in the bypoll to this assembly constituency of Bihar, signaling that the party may finally get a foothold in the states politics.

Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1 pm.

Saeeda Bano of the Congress making her debut in the by- election necessitated by her son Mohd Javed getting elected to the Lok Sabha put up a feeble fight and seems poised to forfeit her deposit.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.