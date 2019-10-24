Asaduddin Owaisi's party springs a surprise in Bihar, appears all set for victory in Kishanganj

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM on October 24 sprung a surprise in the bypoll to this assembly constituency of Bihar, signaling that the party may finally get a foothold in the states politics.

Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1 pm.