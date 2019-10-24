Asaduddin Owaisi's party springs a surprise in Bihar, appears all set for victory in Kishanganj

Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1 pm.
Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM on October 24 sprung a surprise in the bypoll to this assembly constituency of Bihar, signaling that the party may finally get a foothold in the states politics.
Qamrul Hoda, who had initially faced rebellion from within the party, emerged as the dark horse having established an unassailable lead of 19,885 votes over nearest BJP rival Sweety Singh by 1 pm.Saeeda Bano of the Congress making her debut in the by- election necessitated by her son Mohd Javed getting elected to the Lok Sabha put up a feeble fight and seems poised to forfeit her deposit.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:30 pm