Apr 16, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM not to contest Karnataka assembly polls, will support JD(S)

AIMIM's decision to not contest the assembly polls in Karnataka is being seen as a setback for the Congress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said his party will not be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

AIMIM has extended its support for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular).

The decision comes less than a month before the elections. The southern state will be voting on May 12 while the counting will happen on May 15.

Owaisi also said he would himself address public meetings for the JD(S) if there is a need. “We want non-Congress & non-BJP govt in Karnataka for a qualitative development. MIM will not be fielding any candidates I will address public meetings support of JD(S) if there is need (sic),” Owaisi tweeted.

Reports had earlier suggested that AIMIM was keen on contesting the assembly polls in Karnataka and that they were actively seeking alliance with the JD(S).

AIMIM was expected to contest from around 20 seats, in a move that would have eaten into Congress’ vote share.

AIMIM currently has seven Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Telangana and two MLAs in Maharashtra besides one seat in the Lok Sabha.

