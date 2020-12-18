Two more TMC MLAs quit party, West Bengal speaker rejects Suvendu Adhikari's resignation citing House rules

TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections scheduled for next year, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been rocked by several high-profile exits in recent days, including ministers in the state cabinet and two legislators.

On December 18, two MLAs, Shilbhadra Dutta and Banasree Maiti, quit the party and speculations are rife that most of these leaders might jump ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The exodus had reportedly started when senior TMC leader and an influential figure in Bengal politics, Suvendu Adhikari had rebelled against the party and resigned from his ministerial post, followed by his membership in the state Assembly.

However, Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on December 18 said that he has not accepted Adhikari's resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.

Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally, and maintained that he wasn't aware if his move was "voluntary and genuine".

The speaker further said that the legislator has been asked to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to make a submission in the matter.

"Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly," he told reporters.

The speaker clarified that Adhikari was still a TMC member in the West Bengal Assembly.

Meanwhile, regarding the exits, NDTV quoted top TMC sources stating that the party is "not worried" and is "absolutely confident about winning big in the elections".

"We think that those who are leaving were anyway a liability and it is good that they are going on their own," the source said.

(With inputs from PTI)