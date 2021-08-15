As Taliban captures Kabul, Afghan refugees in India worry for safety of their family

Nadeem, an Afghan Refugee in Delhi shares his fears as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. (Image: ANI)

On August 15, Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital and said they were awaiting a peaceful transfer of the city after promising not to take it by force.

For many Afghan nationals in India, this news is extremely worrying and disturbing. These people who flew to India over the years are extremely worried, following unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers.

Afghan nationals residing in various pockets of Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Bhogal with the status of 'refugee' expressed their concern for fellow Afghan nationals who are still living in Afghanistan.



Afghan nationals living in Delhi are worried about their families, friends as Taliban enter Kabul

"The situation is getting worse day by day. We're worried about our families who're staying in Afghanistan. May Allah keep us safe," says Ahmed, a shop owner in Lajpat Nagar

Speaking to ANI, Afghan nationals shared how many couldn't talk to their parents and family members due to poor network connectivity, especially in the interiors in Afghanistan, where there is an extremely poor supply of electricity.

Jawed Gharib Nawaz, a musician by profession who resides in South Delhi's Bhogal speaking to ANI said, "I am staying here for the last five years. The situation is really bad there (in Afghanistan). The people staying there are far from the normal situation. People are trying to come out and move to either Iran, Tajikistan or India just to save themselves."



"We came here in December 2015. Taliban have captured most of the provinces in Afghanistan. My family told me in the morning that there is no firing in Kabul," says Nadeem

Mohammad Qais, another refugee resident in the area who owns a grocery shop said that he has grown up seeing war and has hardly seen peace in 33 years. Qais's uncle who is still in Afghanistan finds it hard to even earn his livelihood. He says that even electricity comes only for two hours in a day.

Haseeb Ullah Sediqi came to India four years ago. It's been three-four months since he spoke with his parents, sister back in Afghanistan.

"My family lives in the interiors of Afghanistan and there, the network connectivity has been cut off completely. I call others who are in Afghanistan to know about them but even they fail to reach them. I am searching every means to hear their voice just once," ANI quoted Sediqi. Since the pandemic struck globally, getting a tourist visa has become a problem. However, a medical visa is available for treatment purpose.

This attempt of power-grabbing commenced immediately after the US forces started fleeing Afghanistan under a peace deal that was signed between the Taliban and Washington. Taliban who refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, is a Deobandi Islamist movement and military organisation in Afghanistan, currently waging war within the country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on August 12, told the media persons, "It is a matter of great concern. It is a rapidly evolving situation. We continue to hope that there will be an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire. We are supporting all peace initiatives of Afghanistan. The primary concern is peace and stability in that country."