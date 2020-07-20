As Rajasthan political crisis plays out in HC, Sachin Pilot still in touch with Congress top leadership

Even as the political crisis in Rajasthan has reached the Rajasthan High Court and relations between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and dissident former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot seem at a point of no return, the latter has not snapped ties with senior Congress leadership as yet, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the newspaper, Pilot is still in touch with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and had called her over the weekend. However, details of the conversation between them could not be confirmed, according to the report.

Sources also told the newspaper that the top leadership of the party is open to meeting Pilot again, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feels that the situation between Pilot and Gehlot, and the party in general, has gone beyond the point of no-return.

Congress leaders also said an Assembly can be convened for a confidence vote, thus "exposing" the rebel legislators on the floor of the house. Sources in BJP told the newspaper that notwithstanding Pilot's assertion that he will not be joining BJP, they are lending their weight on the 42-year-old leader.

"Having come this far, it is not wise to not use this opportunity," a senior BJP leader told the newspaper, referring to the possibility that along with its own MLAs, the rebel legislators and two Independents, the BJP, with 96 MLAs on its side, can mount a challenge to the Gehlot government.

The source added that the party has asked some of its leaders in Rajasthan to try and convince some of the MLAs in Gehlot camp to switch sides.

"The issue is that Gehlot has herded them (the MLAs) together at one place. This is making it difficult to gauge the minds of several MLAs who may not hesitate to jump the ship," the leader said.

Sources also said BJP's Rajasthan unit chief Satish Poonia and former minister Rajendra Singh Rathore have been tasked with coordination of the party's strategy at the state level.