As Rajasthan assembly elections draw close, Congress, BJP battle factionalism

Sohil Sehran
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

The dissent within the Congress is well known but the BJP, too, is seeing an intense rivalry between former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and state party president Satish Poonia

With less than a year to go for the Rajasthan assembly election, the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are beset by factionalism.

While Congress' troubles—chief minister Ashok Gehlot vs younger leader Sachin Pilot—have hogged the headlines, the BJP, which prides itself in being a disciplined party, has its share of headaches in the form of the rivalry between former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and state party president Satish Poonia.

According to sources, Raje has been holding parallel political events at a time when the state leadership is busy with its "Jan Aakrosh Yatra" to cover 200 assembly segments. Raje along with her loyalists will be holding a Sankalp Sammelan in Rajkot on December 25. In October, her unannounced visit to Bikaner caused ripples in the party, as it turned into a show of strength by her loyalists.

Raje vs Poonia

However, her detractor Poonia, who completed three years as state president in September, enjoys the confidence of the party leadership. BJP sources say he has been able to mobilise the cadres and implement the page committee initiative successfully in the state.

The page committees have the responsibility to ensure that people listed on the electoral rolls cast their votes on voting day. The concept is the brainchild of Union home minister Amit Shah and was first used in the 2007 Gujarat assembly polls. It has since been successfully replicated in the general elections in 2014 and 2019 and again in the recent Gujarat election.