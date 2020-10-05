As Rahul Gandhi joins Hathras, farmer protests, his Facebook page sees 40% more engagement than PM Modi's

The Congress party has claimed that former party president Rahul Gandhi's Facebook page saw 40 percent more engagement than that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the period between September 25 and October 2.

Hindustan Times reported that the Congress claim was based on data gathered from Facebook analytics, which lets users track engagements of up to five Facebook pages. As per the Facebook analytics data, Rahul Gandhi’s social media posts saw 13.9 million engagements during this period, including likes, comments, and shares. As against this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements last week were only 8.2 million, claimed the Congress.

Notably, PM Modi is among the top five world leaders with the most social media followers, at 45.9 million, against Rahul Gandhi’s humble 3.5 million followers on Facebook.

During the period from September 25 to October 2, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s official page, which has 16 million followers, received responses from 2.3 million people, whereas the Congress party with its 5.6 million followers received responses from 3.6 million people, the report said. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s followers increased by 3.5 percent during this time, when he reportedly shared 52 social media posts.

Speaking about the numbers, a Congress worker said, "Although Rahul Gandhi has far fewer followers than Narendra Modi, the former’s engagement levels are much higher that include likes, comments, shares, etc. It is a key indicator of how audiences are relating to the content."

The party functionary commented that the spike in engagement follows nationwide Congress protests against the Hathras gangrape case and the Centre’s new farm laws – both being led by Rahul Gandhi from the front.