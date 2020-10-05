172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|as-rahul-gandhi-joins-hathras-farmer-protests-his-facebook-page-sees-40-more-engagement-than-that-of-pm-modi-5925681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Rahul Gandhi joins Hathras, farmer protests, his Facebook page sees 40% more engagement than PM Modi's

As per Facebook analytics data, Rahul Gandhi’s social media posts saw 13.9 million engagements during this period, including likes, comments, and shares. As against this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements last week were only 8.2 million, claimed the Congress.

Moneycontrol News

The Congress party has claimed that former party president Rahul Gandhi's Facebook page saw 40 percent more engagement than that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the period between September 25 and October 2.

Hindustan Times reported that the Congress claim was based on data gathered from Facebook analytics, which lets users track engagements of up to five Facebook pages. As per the Facebook analytics data, Rahul Gandhi’s social media posts saw 13.9 million engagements during this period, including likes, comments, and shares. As against this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements last week were only 8.2 million, claimed the Congress.

Notably, PM Modi is among the top five world leaders with the most social media followers, at 45.9 million, against Rahul Gandhi’s humble 3.5 million followers on Facebook.

Close

During the period from September 25 to October 2, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s official page, which has 16 million followers, received responses from 2.3 million people, whereas the Congress party with its 5.6 million followers received responses from 3.6 million people, the report said. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s followers increased by 3.5 percent during this time, when he reportedly shared 52 social media posts.

related news

Speaking about the numbers, a Congress worker said, "Although Rahul Gandhi has far fewer followers than Narendra Modi, the former’s engagement levels are much higher that include likes, comments, shares, etc. It is a key indicator of how audiences are relating to the content."

The party functionary commented that the spike in engagement follows nationwide Congress protests against the Hathras gangrape case and the Centre’s new farm laws – both being led by Rahul Gandhi from the front.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #Congress party #Facebook #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.