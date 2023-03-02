 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As lotus unfurls in North East, BJP becomes the loudest voice in the region

Sohil Sehran
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

In Nagaland and Tripura, the saffron party has retained power. Some observers say while these numbers will not have any bearing on the 2024 general elections, BJP can say that people of the northeast too have accepted the party based on its developmental works.

As per Election Commission, BJP has won 32 seats in Tripura with a vote share of 39 percent.

With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering victory in Tripura and Nagaland Assembly elections with its alliance partners, the party seems to have established itself as the primary national party in the northeast region.

BJP’s performance has arisen ahead of 2024 general elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term at the Centre.

BJP, a commanding force

In two north-eastern states – Nagaland and Tripura, the saffron party has been able hold the number of seats, besides vote share in comparison to assembly elections held in 2018.