As BJP and AAP trade barbs, Shaheen Bagh shooter’s father denies association with politics

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala, his father has denied of him having any association with Delhi’s ruling party.

The 25-year-old had allegedly fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in New Delhi, on February 1. He was subsequently arrested.

On February 4, police said that Baisala was a member of the AAP, sparking a war of words between the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that if Baisala was even remotely connected to his party, then he should be given "double punishment".

A BJP delegation, headed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, had met the Election Commission seeking an FIR against AAP leaders, citing the firing by an alleged AAP worker near Shaheen Bagh protest.

However, Baisala’s father Gaje Singh, a resident of Dallupura village in New Delhi, said he was a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but had left politics after losing in the 2012 municipal polls. He asserted that he had no association with AAP.

Gaje Singh had also fought the 2008 Delhi Assembly election on a BSP ticket from Jangpura, but lost.

According to Singh, "There was an event during the previous Lok Sabha elections where people from Dallupura were invited. I went there along with my son.”

"We were welcomed by AAP leaders and they put a cap on our head as a welcome gesture. This doesn't mean we are AAP members," Singh said.

He said, "I fought elections in 2008 from Jangpura and then municipal elections in 2012 but later I eventually left politics."

BJP members had also met me on an earlier occasion, Gaje Singh claimed.

Baisala's family members said if AAP had "recruited" Gaje Singh and him, there should be joining letters and proofs of the same.

The family claimed that Singh had gradually withdrawn from politics and none of his brothers or uncles have any association with any political party.

Meanwhile, taking a strong view of Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media investigation details that linked the shooter to the AAP, the Election Commission on February 5 said his statement was "totally uncalled for" and barred him from election duty.

EC said Deo's conduct has "consequences" on holding "free and fair elections".

