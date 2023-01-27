 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As batter focuses on ball ignoring crowd's expectations, students should focus, shun pressure: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Replying to students' questions during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha", an annual interaction he has with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, he said students should try to maintain focus on their work.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that parents should not pressure children due to social status, and asked students to focus on their work to come out of any such burden of expectations.

Modi also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams.

Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run, he said. Never take the shortcut, he added.