HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal's flagship project launched, only 1% of 21,000 get appointments on day 1

The AAP government in Delhi has launched doorstep delivery of public services, which will home-deliver 40 government services

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has launched doorstep delivery of public services, which will home-deliver 40 government services, including driving licence and marriage registration certificate, to Delhiites.

The scheme, launched on September 10 ,claimed to be a "revolutionary change in governance" by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On the day of the launch, the move received huge response with about 21,000 people attempting to call and avail different government services till 6 pm.

Out of attempted calls, as many as 2,728 were able to get through to the call centre, while 1,286 calls were answered. From this, the state government fixed appointments for 369 applications – accounting for a meagre 1.75 percent of the calls attempted, revealed government data released at the end of the day. Sharing the data, the government assured that "all unique numbers captured would be called back".

The ratio of calls attempted and appointments fixed seems to be disappointing on the part of the feasibility of the scheme. However, considering that it was the first day of execution, betterment can be expected in future.

Expecting shortcomings on the maiden day of execution, Kejriwal had appealed to the media to highlight discrepancies in the implementation of the scheme so that the government can rectify them in the next 10-15 days.

Delhi residents can dial 1076 to place a request for doorstep delivery of services. The people will be informed of the documents they need. An executive will visit and assist with the procurement of the requested service  at a menial charge of Rs 50.

The services will be provided from 8 am to 10 pm. However, the call centre set up to facilitate delivery of services, will function round the clock.

First Published on Sep 11, 2018 04:18 pm

