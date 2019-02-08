App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal's car attacked in New Delhi, he escapes unhurt

AAP workers have alleged BJP's hand behind the attack.

File Picture
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car was on February 8 allegedly attacked by a mob armed with sticks in Narela, New Delhi, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said. Nobody was hurt, he said.

A group of about 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal's car and attacked it with sticks. The rearview mirror of Kejriwal's car was broken, but he escaped unhurt, CNN News 18 has reported.

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, he said.

AAP workers have alleged BJP's hand behind the attack.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 04:50 pm

