App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal wishes speedy recovery, healthy life to ailing Arun Jaitley

Kejriwal praised Jaitley for his affection and warmth while wishing him good health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished a speedy recovery and a healthy life to senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who on May 29 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to excuse himself from being included in the new government at the Centre citing his illness.

Kejriwal praised Jaitley for his affection and warmth while wishing him good health.

"Wish @arunjaitley ji speedy recovery and a healthy life. I have known him since many years and despite political differences, I have always found him to be affectionate and warm," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said in a tweet.

A day before the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, Jaitley urged Modi to be kept out of it, saying he did not want to be a minister in the new government due to health reasons.

related news

Ending days of speculation over his role in the new government owing to his ill health, Jaitley posted on Twitter the letter he wrote to Modi requesting recusal from being a part of the new government on health grounds.

He said soon after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a massive majority in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election, he had informed Modi orally about his intentions of taking time out for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

Without disclosing the ailment he is being treated for, Jaitley said he would continue to informally support the government and the party in any form that is required.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.