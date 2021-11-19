MARKET NEWS

English
Arvind Kejriwal welcomes PM Modi's announcement to repeal farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the government’s announcement to repeal the contentious farm laws, saying the "sacrifice" of farmers who died protesting against them will remain immortal.

"Such a happy news has been received on Prakash Diwas. The three laws scrapped. More than 700 farmers martyred. Their sacrifice will remain immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of the country saved farming and the farmers by risking their own lives. My tribute to farmers of my country," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The prime minister said that measures will be taken in the Winter session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws and appealed to farmers to end their stir and go back to their homes.
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Farm laws #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Nov 19, 2021 10:45 am

