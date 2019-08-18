App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arvind Kejriwal visits ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, also visited the site at the hospital where a fire broke out on August 17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 18 visited ailing former finance minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS.

"Visited Sh Arun Jaitley ji. I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9.

He has been put on life support system and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition, according to sources.

"Visited AIIMS where fire incident took place yesterday. Fortunately, no life lost due to swift action taken by AIIMS authorities. Delhi Fire Service personnel worked hard to bring fire under control. Investigations going on to ascertain reasons of fire," he said on the microblogging site.

A major fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS on August 17, destroying samples and medical reports. As a safety measure, some patients were also evacuated, officials said.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

