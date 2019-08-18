Arvind Kejriwal visits ailing Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, also visited the site at the hospital where a fire broke out on August 17.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 18 visited ailing former finance minister Arun Jaitley at AIIMS."Visited Sh Arun Jaitley ji. I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.
Visited Sh Arun Jaitley ji. I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 18, 2019
Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the hospital on August 9.
He has been put on life support system and a multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition, according to sources.
Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, also visited the site at the hospital where a fire broke out on August 17.
"Visited AIIMS where fire incident took place yesterday. Fortunately, no life lost due to swift action taken by AIIMS authorities. Delhi Fire Service personnel worked hard to bring fire under control. Investigations going on to ascertain reasons of fire," he said on the microblogging site.A major fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS on August 17, destroying samples and medical reports. As a safety measure, some patients were also evacuated, officials said.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.