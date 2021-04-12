Arvind Kejriwal urges people to co-operate, follow protocols as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 12 urged people to cooperate with the government in combating the spread of the infection by following protocols, not rushing to the hospitals unless necessary and getting a vaccine jab if eligible.

Kejriwal said this after holding a review meeting with officials on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.



Held review meeting. We r taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate.

1. Pl pl follow covid protocols 2. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary 3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible

Kejriwal is said to have directed to scale up the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The government has also decided that many hospitals, both private and government, will once again be converted into COVID-19-only hospitals, according to news agency ANI

The daily COVID-19 count in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark on April 11 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic last year. The CM termed the situation "very serious" and appealed to people not to step out of houses unless necessary.

Delhi reported 10,732 cases and 48 deaths on April 11, The last biggest daily spike was 8,593 cases on November 11, 2020. The national capital reported 7,897 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths on April 10, taking its overall tally to over 7.1 lakh. On April 9, the city had reported over 8,500 new infections.

Earlier in the day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that the government has written to the Centre to again scale up beds meant for Covid-19 patients in its hospitals.

"We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases and 5,000 beds have been added in last one week," Jain said.

As of now, of the 12,145 beds meant for COVID-19 patients, 7003 are occupied and 5,142 are vacant across hospitals of Delhi.

The Delhi government on April 9 announced a new set of restrictions amid rising in coronavirus cases, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

Kejriwal said on April 11 that he was personally not in favour of lockdown, but “if we run out of beds and medical infrastructure burdened, will be forced to put a lockdown.” He said his government was ready for door-to-door vaccination if the centre allowed.

“Our data shows that 65% of the COVID-19 patients now emerging in the city are aged below 45 years of age. Why do we have to continue age restrictions for vaccination?” he asked.