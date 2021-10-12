MARKET NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal to start his two-day Punjab visit today

AAP national convenor will visit Jalandhar's Devi Talab Mandir to offer prayers for Punjab's prosperity

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month. (Image : ANI)


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day Punjab visit on October 12.

Kejriwal's visit comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the main Opposition.

He will land at Amritsar airport at 3pm and visit Jalandhar's revered Devi Talab temple to offer prayers at 6 pm.

"During the Navratras, Arvind Kejriwal will pray for peace, love, mutual brotherhood and a prosperous Punjab," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said in a tweet. No other programme has been announced by the party.

READ: Explained | Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ for Delhi schools

The AAP, which won 20 seats in 2017 Assembly polls, is trying hard to flex its muscles in Delhi’s neighboring state. During his previous visits, Kerjiwal promised to provide free electricity up to 300 units, waive off all pending bills and ensure 24-hour electricity in Punjab, if it wins the Assembly polls scheduled next year.

Delhi's ruling party AAP's attempts to play a larger role at the national level have failed in the past, except in Punjab where it eventually emerged as the main opposition party. However, its electoral performance in the 2020 Delhi polls, winning 62 out of the 70 seats and storming to power for the third time, has renewed the party's desire to expand its footprint beyond the national capital.

Tags: #Aaam Aadmi Party #AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab polls
first published: Oct 12, 2021 10:31 am

